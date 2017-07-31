SARASOTA—A 19 year old Sarasota man is charged with manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his sister over the weekend.

The Sarasota police say Daniel Cortez-Reyes was home Sunday with family when he told officers he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and he pulled the magazine out of the gun, inserted the magazine and the firearm discharged.

A single round struck his 20 year old sister Leticia she was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she later died.

Cortez-Reyes is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.