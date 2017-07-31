SARASOTA- On September 2016, an implementation handbook was posted about transgenders serving in the military.

The 71 page handbook covered different topics from health to transitioning.

Less than a year later, transgenders are not welcomed anymore per President Trumps Tweets.

Kayla Whitney served in the military for five years as a crew tankman by the name Kevin and says there are thousands of transgender who currently serve.

While deployed, Whitneys’ tank drove over an IED and the explosion hurt all of her crew members and blew the legs off of one soldier.

She saved his life and earned a medal of heroism.

Once she left the military in 2010, Whitney went to a therapist and hormone treatment and transitioned.

Whitney believes President Trump is taking away her rights along with others by trying to implement HB 2796.