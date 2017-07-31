Sarasota- Police officers were called to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a woman was brought in with a gunshot wound Sunday.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers were requested at the hospital at around 4:45 p.m. and determined the possible location of the shooting was a house in the 2000 block of Arlington Street. All of the involved parties have been identified and are being interviewed, the police said. The woman remains at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment, the extent of her injuries are unknown. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police department at (941) 954-7070