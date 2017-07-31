MANATEE COUNTY- Tropical Storm Emily flooded roads across the Suncoast this morning, and the home of some of Manatee County’s four-legged friends.

With outdoor cages underwater, and kennels starting to flood at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue… dogs like Remy needed to find a place to stay.

“Nobody was expecting this storm and we do have a tendency to flood out here,” Associate Director Karen Slomba. “So today we came and it was the worst situation possible. The Kennels were pretty flooded, and we realized pretty quickly that we needed to get some of the dogs out.”

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Associate Director Karen Slomba says they turned to the community for help.

“We have a great following on Facebook,” Slomba said. “So we put it out to Facebook and people have come in droves, so we’ve been pretty fortunate in that respect.”

Lori Roth saw the call for help, and drove out to the shelter.

“On next door,” Lori Roth said. “Which is a neighborhood app, it said Urgent and there were all kinds of exclamation points and hearts all over it. It said that the shelter is flooding and they need people to foster dogs for a little while.”

Karen Slomba says she’s grateful for the quick response from the community.

“When we put pleas out to the public,” Slomba said. “We never expect the response that we get; we’re always so amazed that so many people come to help us.”

Remy is going to be spending a few days with Lori Roth, and almost every other dog in the shelter found a place to stay.

“Oh it’s awesome to see that there is so many people in here right now, and they are almost out of dogs and it’s not even 11:30 yet.”

By 4 PM every single one of their shelter animals were safe and dry in homes.

The rescue said they have more dogs returning from surgery tomorrow that will also need a place to stay.