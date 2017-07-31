It was 2014 when the Chief Medical Examiner for Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties predicted the opioid epidemic. Doctor Russell Vega says the proof was in the morgue.

“As prescription drugs became more expensive and difficult to get, heroin became cheaper and easier to get,” says Vega. He says it’s thanks to the crackdown on pill mills.

“The drugs have similar effects; they both are narcotic-type drugs that affect the nervous system in the same way so that users who are addicted to one can easily switch to the other to take care of their addiction,” Vega explains.

The big problem is what it’s laced with. “2015 we saw an awful lot of fentanyl related deaths, fentanyl surpassed heroin as the leading cause of drug-related death in the 3 counties, especially Manatee County,” says Vega.

In fact, in 2015 all counties nearly doubled the number of overdose deaths from 135 to 246, with the most deaths in Manatee, filling up the morgue.

“The big difference between 2014 and 2015 was the continual rise of heroin and the replacement of heroin by synthetic drugs that are similar, but more dangerous even because they’re more potent,” says Vega.

It gets worse. In 2016 the death rate rose to 263 for all three counties. “The unfortunate part of that is not that the cases continue to rise, although not as fast as previously, but the players in the game are changing again,” explains Vega.

From heroin to fentanyl to carfentanyl. “We saw 113 deaths in 2016 from this one drug alone,” says Vega. “That’s more deaths than we’ve ever seen from one drug in any one year period.”

Vega worries what’s next? The more synthetic these drugs become, the harder it is for law enforcement to identify and treat them.

“Unfortunately the people who are making these drugs, they’re pretty good chemists,” says Vega. “They’re figuring out how to make new drugs that have a similar effect, but are much harder for us to identify and are sort of under the radar of the legal system and the law enforcement system. That just always keeps us a step behind, we’re always trying to keep up with the newer drugs that are being designed and then put on the market.”

Vega says we have to stay vigilant. “Hopefully we can make some progress about curtailing the supply of these illegal drugs,” says Vega. “Of course in the long run, in the big picture, try to work with the whole problem of addiction.”