SARASOTA— Today was a pretty momentous day at the YMCA in palmer ranch.

Matty Giglio is a Boxing Trainer there and today is his 99th birthday, so the YMCA staff and Matty’s friends had a party to celebrate his last double-digit birthday. It was a grand affair with cake and cannoli made by a former protégé of Matty’s, Jimmy from Nonna’s Holy Cannoli!!

He has been training boxers for 52 years since he was in New York teaching Golden Gloves.

Matty not only teaches he practices what he preaches.

He works out on the speed and heavy bags 3 times a week so, a happy 99th birthday to Matty from us here at SNN.