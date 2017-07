PORT CHARLOTTE- Tim Tebow adds another homer to his stat sheet Saturday in Port Charlotte.

The three-run dinger comes in the 7th inning against the Stone Crabs.

It’s Tebow’s fifth home-run since he was called up to the St. Lucie Mets.

He attracted a record crowd of 7,715 people to Charlotte Sports Park.

Sunday’s game is rained out, but will me made up starting in the fifth inning Monday at 5:35 before the regularly scheduled game between the two squads.