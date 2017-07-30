SARASOTA – A woman arrives at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday, July 30.

The Sarasota Police Department reports at around 4:45 P.M., officers arrived at SMH after a patient suffering from a gunshot wound had been brought in.

Officers determined the possible location of the shooting to be a residence in the 2000 Block of Arlington Street.

SPD believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident. They are being interviewed.

The victim is currently at SMH. The investigation is ongoing at this time.