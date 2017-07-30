SARASOTA COUNTY-Confederate statues have stirred the pot of controversy recently, hitting home with debates on whether or not to relocate the monument honoring confederate General Robert E. Lee outside the historic Manatee Court House.

While the public questions the actual representation of such pieces, one Sarasota resident urges the public to look past the politics.

Gregory Marra is a sculptor, creating depictions of soldiers of past and present such as Chris Kyle of American Sniper, George Washington, and Chief Running Bear.

And now, he is working on a confederate colonel.

The sculpture depicts a colonel charging, facing bullet fire in the battle of Gettysburg.

As a sculptor, Marra does not believe there is a need for politics to surround these sculptures.

“Military statue has more to do with the sacrifice and the courage on the battlefield and removing those statues to me it’s just very upsetting.”

Marra says removing confederate statues is not only taking away from history, it’s a removal of fine art, erasing hard work.

Manatee County continues to consider a possible removal or relocation of the confederate monument in front of the historic court house.