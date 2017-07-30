MANATEE COUNTY-One person is dead after a single car crash on state road 64 early Sunday morning.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the crash occurred at 3:20 am in the 4000 block of state road 64 East.

A 2011 Chevy Malibu with two occupants, ran off the roadway, crashed into a wooded area, and caught fire.

One male was transported to Blake Medical Center.

He’s in critical but stable condition.

The other person in the vehicle did not survive the crash.

Traffic homicide investigators are working to identity that person.

Contact bpd or officer Chris Hutchko at 941–932–9318 to report any information.