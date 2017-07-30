SARASOTA- The MTV show Siesta Key is no longer having a premiere party at CineBistro Westfield Siesta Key in Sarasota.

According to CineBistro staff, and Gary Kompothecras, the red carpet event scheduled for Monday night is off.

Gary says he’s releasing a statement later today.

It was also rumored Hooter’s was now hosting the premiere party, SNN reached out to Hooters of Sarasota, they have confirmed they are not having a premiere party, and the cast will not be at Hooters Monday night.

