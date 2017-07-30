BRADENTON- Manatee High’s projected starting quarterback Ryan Overstreet is transferring schools, going to play for former Manatee Head Football Coach John Booth’s twin brother.

Rising Sophomore Ryan Overstreet is moving to Plant City, where he’ll play football this season. He’s familiar with Plant City’s offense, since the Raiders’ offensive coordinator is former Manatee OC James Booth.

James left Bradenton after his twin brother, John, stepped down as Manatee’s Coach earlier this spring.

Ryan will still be on the Suncoast for some football,

he’s still playing local 7 on 7 team, Team Elite and will be back in our area for any local 7 on 7 tournaments.