SARASOTA- There’s a high demand for foster parents on the Suncoast.

It’s a state of emergency for children.

“Due to the opioid and heroin crisis epidemic and crisis,” said Program Supervisor with the National Youth Advocacy Program,William Grear.

Parents unable to take care of their children are separated

“We’re looking to recruit license trained support folks to be foster parents,” said Grear.

Grear and Sonya Hernandez with the National Youth Advocacy Program are partnering with the safe Children Coalition in Sarasota to help children and families.

“So there’s a couple different types of traumas that happen. The trauma that happens in the home that results in them being removed from the home and the trauma of removed and being separated from the ones that they love,” said Hernandez.

There is a class outlining the role and responsibilities of a foster parent.

“We talk about the welfare system, the legal system the different players and the folks that they are going to interact with. We don’t just put a kid in your home and say good luck and say we’ll see you next year,” said Grear.

Alana Tomasso is a first time foster parent.

“I just decided that the feeling I would get from helping a family in their time of need, helping these children through no fault of their own are in this situation and so far has been the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life,” said Tomasso.

She admits she was skeptical about the process.

“That was one of my worries as well because I am a single mom, I work a full time job and my life has been one way and from one day to the next its changed. But that’s the scary part you don’t know if you can handle it, but you do,” said Tomasso.

For more information visit http://www.nyap.org/