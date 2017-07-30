NewsSarasota Crime Stoppers: July 30, 2017 By SNN Newsroom - July 30, 2017 28 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News SPD investigating shooting after gunshot victim arrives at hospital News Code Black: Opioids on the Suncoast- Opioid intentions sometimes have unintended consequences Sarasota Booker’s QB Talik Keaton commits to University of South Florida News Demand for foster parents on the Suncoast Manatee One dead after vehicle accident in Bradenton SARASOTA COUNTY – These are the names and faces you need to know on this week’s Sarasota County Crime Stoppers Fugitive Report. - Advertisement -POPULAR Vets Shop Tax Free News July 24, 2017 Rosemary District News July 24, 2017 Historic Grant Will Restore Federal Building News July 24, 2017 Stabbing Arrest At Sarasota Nightclub News July 24, 2017 ODA Thunder ready to roll this football season Sports July 24, 2017 Stay Connected16,108FansLike6,432FollowersFollow1,295SubscribersSubscribe