SARASOTA- The state and local political response to the war on opioids began with an attack on prescription drugs. But good intentions sometimes have unintended consequences.

What was happening on the streets a decade ago?

“We saw a lot oft hings like oxycontin and various types of oxycodone-realated products,” Herald Tribune Political Editor, Zac Anderson said.

Sarasota Memorial Chief of Medical Operations R. Stephen Taylor remembers those days in the emergency room.

“I think for hospitals all around the country, particularly public hospitals, the big thing, there was literally this epidemic, and explosion of overdoses,” Taylor said.

State and local governments responded by attacking the supply of prescription opioids. The State approved a prescription drug database in 2012 and made it illegal to prescribe opioids directly from pain management clinics.

But opioids were emerging in a new form. It started with a flood of heroin and then a dangerous synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

Now, state and local governments are fighting this new battle against opioids.