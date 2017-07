SARASOTA- Booker starting quarterback, and three-star receiver Talik Keaton commits to the university of South Florida this weekend.

It’s another Booker to Bull move for the rising senior.

He announced Saturday on Twitter his verbal commitment to USF.

Keaton told SNN last week he wanted to make a decision before football season started.

He is also being recruited by Syracuse, Purdue, Indiana with a total of 14 offers.

He’ll join former Booker Tornado Kelvin Pinkney at USF.