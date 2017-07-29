PORT CHARLOTTE- It’s what baseball fans have been waiting for. Tim Tebow is spending the weekend on the Suncoast in Port Charlotte.

St. Lucie Mets are in town at Charlotte Sports Park taking on the Stonecrabs, Saturday through Tuesday.

The former college and NFL star is off to an impressive season this year. He has four dingers since being called up to the Florida State League in June. That’s more than Michael Jordan ever had playing in the minors.

Saturday’s game starts at 6:05 P.M. and Sunday’s first pitch is at 12:35 P.M.