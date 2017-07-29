SARASOTA – It’s the 20th Anniversary for Thunder by the Bay and after moving to Lakewood Ranch last year, it might be back in the city.

What started as a motorcycle ride has grown to a four-day festival.

“We’re looking at doing a fireworks display, we’re looking at having three days of the festival open, we’ve got some great music that I can’t announce right yet, we’re looking at a golf tournament sporting days, there’s a lot of things we are going to be adding into the event this year,” says Executive Director for Suncoast Charities for Children, Lucy Nicandri.

After 18 years, the festival moved to Lakewood Ranch.

“There was a little bit of push back from some businesses, downtown condos and also the city had some concerns because of construction and how the face of downtown had changed,” said Nicandri.

But apparently, the city of Sarasota missed them.

“So that’s what we are trying to balance right now , is possibly bringing the event back to the city as a festival but having the festival occur in one location still however have a component on main street,” said Nicandri.

Thunder by the Bay brings millions of dollars into the community and brings people together.

“You have a lot of locals and a lot of people that come into town, various income levels we have groups that come from oversees to this event, so I would say this is the most, this is an event that really embraces diversity,” said Nicandri.

Some businesses on the Suncoast want Thunder by the Bay back.

“I’ve never seen any problems, we were sad to see it go,” said Debbie Greb of Pj’s Boutique.

“It was good for business it even brought me business,” said Chris Stakenborg- Greenberg, Gallery Director of Stakenborg-Greenberg.

“Even if they don’t come in and shop at the event, it get the exposure they know we are here. I don’t see it as a negative at all,” said Pamela Burrows.

A final decision has not been made, but a formal announcement is expected late August.