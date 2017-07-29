SARASOTA COUNTY – The GOP Obamacare repeal fails in Washington early Friday morning, but protestors on the Suncoast are concerned about retaining the Affordable Care Act.

Action Together Suncoast and other proponents for the healthcare law gathered at Bayfront Park Saturday, July 29. They held signs reading, “I Stand With Planned Parenthood”, “Healthcare is a Human Right”, and others.

Advocate Shanya Sheffrin is concerned if the law is repealed people with preexisting conditions would not be able to afford healthcare or denied coverage for certain treatments.

“I find it heartbreaking that we can’t offer healthcare to everybody. And I think that if you’re sick you should be able to get access to at least some basic healthcare without having to worry about prohibitive costs.”

Shefrin says she is pleased seven Republicans crossed the aisle to vote against the repeal.