SARASOTA – MAC cosmetics at UTC in Sarasota spent Saturday, July 29, giving away free lipsticks in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

With more than 200 shades to choose from, MAC is known for its bold bright colors. Lipstick lovers could get their hands on a free full–size lipstick wherever MAC cosmetics are sold. Unfortunately, if Sarasota residents didn’t get there early, they missed out. The store sold out within an hour.

Xela Brutus waited in line for awhile to get her hands on her lipstick tube.

“We saw this and we decided to come but we really didn’t realize the line was going to be so long and luckily I was the last person to get the last ticket,” said Brutus.

Only select shades were given away and MAC lipsticks are normally $17.