MANATEE COUNTY – The South Florida Museum launches a living memorial to capture memories of Snooty the Manatee. Here’s how it works.

Anyone can go on the museum’s website and click on the ‘Remembering Snooty‘ tab. As you scroll, you’ll see timeless pictures of Snooty’s life dating back to when he was a baby snoots. If you keep scrolling past the highlights of his life, you’ll see where you can leave your favorite memory on Snooty share photos and leave a sweet message.

Photos and memories of Snooty can also be shared at the museum’s Facebook page.

It’s almost been a week since Snooty died after drowning in a plumbing area of his tank. Museum staff continues to plan for a public celebration of Snooty’s remarkable life.