MANATEE COUNTY – One child is taken by Bayflite to Tampa General Hospital another adult taken Blake Medical Center’s Burn Unit after a house in Bradenton catches fire Saturday, July 29.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue reports they responded to a house fire at the 300 Block of 59th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton just after 5 A.M. Saturday.

Crews found black smoke coming from the roof and fire venting through a front window. The family’s dog barking at the fire is what alerted them something was wrong unfortunately the dog died in the fire.

The two burn victims are being treated for their series injuries. The fire burned the interior of the home and attic. Costs rounded up to $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshall’s Office.