SARASOTA COUNTY-Not everyone is applauding the new MTV reality series coming to Siesta Key.

Sarasota native Louie Carey made his case against the reality show on a video he posted on Facebook.

Little did he know his video received 200,000 views after the first day of posting it.

Carey is concerned the show will turn Sarasota into a party town instead of a beautiful beach town.

He says the show gives misleading facts about Sarasota such as temperature being 73 degrees year round and Siesta Key is its own city.

“They’re lying about to try to pool people here, and it’s going to cause a lot of negativity when people actually come here and realize that it’s not true.”

Carey says he wants to make sure people enjoy their stay here when visiting.

The show debuts next Monday July 31 on MTV.