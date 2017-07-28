SARASOTA – An Instagram video of four men dragging a shark by its tail has gone viral.

The chilling video shows four young men laughing at its pain, while it flails and suffers. One of the young men direct messaged the video to Captain Mark Quartiano, who then reported them to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Now they are under investigation. While the names of these four gentlemen have not yet been identified, many are speculating that they are Suncoast residents.

Stew Onstott believes the men deserve retribution, “If you’re going to kill the animal to keep, that’s fine but just to kill it to kill it, no, they’re not going to be happy about that”.

The severity of their punishment depends on what kind of shark it was.

“I wasn’t really able to tell exactly just because the video was kind of raw, but it appears to be a black tip, or maybe even a bonahead, even a sand bar shark,” said Onstott.

The reaction from Suncoast residents was anger and disgust.

“In my mind. It would fall into the lines of animal cruelty. What they did wasn’t right. Maybe it was a game to them. I don’t know but it was not the right thing to do,” said Ronald Schooler.