Manatee Sarasota- Overdose deaths keep climbing in Southwest Florida.

According to the Herald Tribune, the statewide data has yet to be published, but Dr. Russell Vega, medical examiner for the district that includes Sarasota, manatee and Desoto Counties provided the regional 2016 overdose figures to the paper. It shows the region saw a 7% increase in drug overdose deaths, 263 last year compared with 246 in 2015.

The increase in overdose deaths locally was driven by Manatee County, which went from 153 deaths in 2015 to 182 in 2016. Sarasota County saw a decrease in deaths, from 91 in 2015 to 75 in 2016. Data also shows a continued shift to street drugs from prescription pain pills. And that the most deadly drug locally in 2016 was Carfentanil, a fentanyl derivative that is more potent than heroin.