NOKOMIS—Sad news to report tonight.

Doctor Don Swerida, well known veterinarian and owner of the Laurel Road Veterinary Clinic in Nokomis, has died.

The Office Manager confirmed to SNN today that Dr. Swerida passed away suddenly last night.

According to the Clinic’s website, the doctor grew up in New Jersey and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Operating Room Technician.

He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science at Monmouth University.

After graduating from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1989, he relocated to Sarasota where he worked as a Vet in private practice until 1995, when he started Dr. Don’s mobile vet service.

In 2014, he expanded the business as the Laurel Road Veterinary Clinic in Nokomis.

On the phone today, his colleague Dr. Jody Johnston said he was “inspired by Dr. Don’s love for all creatures, and he was an incredible man.”