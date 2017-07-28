NOKOMIS—Sad news to report tonight.

Doctor Don Swerida, well known veterinarian and owner of the Laurel Road Veterinary Clinic in Nokomis, has died.

The Office Manager confirmed to SNN today that Dr. Swerida passed away suddenly last night.

According to the Clinic’s website, the doctor grew up in New Jersey and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Operating Room Technician.

He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science at Monmouth University.

After graduating from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1989, he relocated to Sarasota where he worked as a Vet in private practice until 1995, when he started Dr. Don’s mobile vet service.

In 2014, he expanded the business as the Laurel Road Veterinary Clinic in Nokomis.

On the phone today, his colleague Dr. Jody Johnston said he was “inspired by Dr. Don’s love for all creatures, and he was an incredible man.”

  • Christina Fitzgerald

    You spelled his name wrong. It’s Swerida.

    He will be missed. He cared so much for the animals and he was the best vet ever.

  • Margaret Coyne

    heartbreaking news…..he was an amazing person as well as vet….RIP

  • Georgia A Hoepfner

    You will definitely be missed .

  • Patricia Welle Barichivich

    He was very well thought of. He will be missed by many. May he rest in peace and find his faithful dog who went just a day or two before him. Perhaps to wait by the gate for him. My condolences to all whose lives he touched.

    • Jackie Greenough

      Actually, Nestle went that same day.

      • Patricia Welle Barichivich

        I didn’t realize that. So very sad.

  • Ann Spegal

    He was the only vet that we ever had because he was the best..a very sad lost..he was a wonderful man..

  • Jackie Greenough

    We truly loved Dr. Don. He has been my friend, as well as my vet, for many years.