Manatee County Emergency Operations Center makes sure all their agencies know what to do in case an emergency hits. And they want to make sure your family is prepared the same way.

When it comes to emergency situations, Manatee County Director of Public Safety Robert Smith says the best time to prepare is before you hear a hurricane is coming.

“We actually try to maintain constant communication,” Smith said. “Year-round, not just during hurricane season, to anyone that may play a role in responding to, recovering from, or preparing for an emergency situation.”

Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris mid-way through Hurricane season is a good time to check in on preparations.

“Right now,” Burris said. “It’s been a little quiet during Hurricane season, but things really start ramping up in the tropics during August and September.”

And it’s a good time for residents to check their hurricane kits.

“Make sure batteries are not run out,” Smith said. “That everything is still working, any medications that you may have put in there haven’t expired, and foods still good things like that, so it’s not a just do it once and forget about in kind of thing.”

The EOC plans to know where everyone will be during an emergency, just like your family should have a plan if an emergency happens.

“The plan cannot only exist on paper,” Smith said. “You have to make sure everyone’s prepared, everyone knows what is going to happen in an emergency, if you have school aged children, they need to know what’s going to happen if something happen while they’re at school.”

It’s also good to check updated Evacuation Maps and know when you need leave.

“If your evacuation level is issued an order you have to leave,” Burris said. “It’s not a decision you can make, if you’re told to evacuate you have to do so.”

And have an evacuation plan, whether it be a hotel, with friends and family, or at a public shelter.

The Evacuation maps and disaster planning guides can be found on the Manatee County Website.