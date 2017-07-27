SUNCOAST-The President’s tweets are shaking up LGBTQ communities across the nation, and right here on the Suncoast too.

While on the campaign trail, Donald Trump voiced his support for the LGBTQ community and promised to fight for their rights.

On Wednesday, many woke up to the news that transgenders’ in the military are no longer welcomed to serve.

President trump made the announcement in a series of tweets.

“Oh my goodness what does this mean, can a tweet from the president become reality,” says Donna Hanley, Executive Director of “Also Youth” a support group for the young LGBTQ community in Sarasota.

“I was stunned, at first I thought it was fake news, he changed policy via tweet” Valerie Fisher, Board President of “Prism Youth Initiative” in Bradenton explains.

The two Suncoast support groups for young LGBTQ members are worried this is just the beginning.

Hanley says about 45 percent of youth who go to their support group identify themselves as transgender.