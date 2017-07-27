SARASOTA – Hundreds of Suncoast Students are preparing to head back to school in August, but they couldn’t do it without the help of the Huggs and Smiles program.

Shirley and Neil McArthur started the outreach ministry Eternal Bread of Life about 30 years.

“It was birthed through some of the struggles we had, raising seven children, feeding them, providing school supplies and the food,” Shirley McArthur said.

Each year they work with Grace Community Church in Lakewood Ranch to donate school supplies to low-income families.

“It’s all about showing love and giving kids and the mothers big hugs and smiles when they come to pick up their school supplies,” Shirley said.

For the past 25 years they’ve been donating backpacks, notebooks, folders, and even uniforms to students in need.

“To support our young people going back to school, that is one of the greatest things we can do,” Neil said.

They have fundraisers and private donors that help them raise the money for the supplies.

“It makes me feel special very good,” Shirley said. “It’s rewarding to be able to bless others.”

They even give back-to-school haircuts and manicures.

“I get a lot of them come call me with tears, screaming, ‘Miss Shirley, Reverend McArthur, you just don’t know,’” Shirley said.

The McArthurs will donate the supplies to over 500 kids August 12.

They’re counting not just backpacks, but blessings.

“When my wife and I started with this, we had no idea how it was gonna work out,” Neil said. “I just thank God that it worked out very, very fully.”

To donate to Huggs and Smiles, make checks payable to Eternal Bread Of Life Outreach, P.O. Box 581, Sarasota Fl . 34230. For more information, call Shirley McArthur at (941) 544-8567.