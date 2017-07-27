Sarasota- Sarasota finalizes its St. Armands parking garage plans.

The designs for the estimated $15 million project have been months in the making, including a series of lengthy public workshops, and received unanimous approval from the city’s planning board this month. The roughly four-story, 500-space parking structure will replace the surface parking lot on the northeastern corner of the restaurant and shopping district on Adams and Madison Drives.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the designs still need final approval from the city commission before a guaranteed maximum price and formal construction contract can be finalized later this year. Work is expected to start in the spring and finish by the end of 2018. The garage will include a valet area on the first floor, a parking management office and possibly several solar panels on the top floor.