Sarasota- An overhaul for Sarasota County’s website was launched Wednesday afternoon.

Although its undergone updates and refreshes, the website had not been completely rebuilt in nearly a decade. Communications director Donn Patchen tells told the Herald Tribune it was time and that it needed to keep up with advancing technology. The county also realized it wanted a website that was more customer-friendly.” The new website cost about $63,000 and was built by vision, a firm that has worked with other local governments. It will now pay about $16,000 annually to vision to maintain the cloud-based site.