MANATEE-New images from the Herald Tribune and video from SNN’s coverage of Snooty’s birthday may reveal how the manatee was able to enter an enclosure and drown over the weekend.

The images show the panel to the chamber was askew, and appears to be possibly hanging from a single bolt.

South Florida Museum officials say the panel became dislodged sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, but have repeatedly said they don’t know how.

This calls into question the museum officials’ statement that divers inspected the tank before the celebration and found no problems.

Snooty drowned after entering the panel space and becoming stuck.

Manatees of his size are not capable of swimming backwards.

The museum is seeking a recommendation for help in finding a third-party to evaluate the incident.