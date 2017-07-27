SARASOTA- After nearly a decade. Sarasota County launches a new and improved website.

Faster and easier is the goal.

“The search engine is much more robust, it’s a primary as you look at the website its right in the middle of the page,” said Communications Director for Sarasota County, Donn Patchen.

The new designed website hopes to fix a common problem.

“We realize our customers were having difficulty finding things on our website,” said Patchen.

That problem? is now a thing of the past.

“No matter what device you use now the website will resize to the screen to the user, making it much easier for the user,” says Patchen.

He says says input from the community plays a vital role in how the website is designed.

“Its right there, the parks department libraries , our beach cams. Many of the things you see on our home page is what our visitors from the previous sites visited quite often,” said Patchen.

Visitors can view live activity from beaches in the county.

This new website design also saves money.

“We’re saving approximately 100,000 a year. We’re not maintaining layers and layers of service we don’t have to have to have technicians watching over the servers to make sure the website is up and running,” says Patchen.