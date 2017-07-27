SARASOTA- When you age, you may be thinking about your physical or financial health, but it’s also important to think about your social health.

Coming to the Senior Friendship Center after moving to Florida helped Linda Zieger.

“I like to play Mahjongg and Bridge,” Zieger said. “And I like to eat obviously, and met a lot of nice people, I enjoy the center, I’ve been coming here about 7 years.”

Zieger says going to exercise classes, and playing games helps keep her healthy.

“It’s done me a lot of good,” Zieger said. “It’s done a lot of people a lot of good, instead of sitting at home.”

And that’s why the Senior Friendship Center was started.

“Our founder Brother Geenen,” Erin McLeod said. “Said Isolation and loneliness are the malnutrition of aging and it’s absolutely true.”

President and CEO Erin McLeod says in Florida Isolation and loneliness is one of the biggest problems seniors face.

“There far from family and friends,” McLeod said. “They really don’t have a support system, and they don’t really plan for that. And as they age and their health becomes compromised they start to isolate themselves, its self-isolation.”

Coming to a place like the Senior Friendship Center where you have something in common with others, could help you build friendships

“Just taking that first step to get involved some way,” McLeod said. “And look outside yourself, and realize there are other people that are just like you that might be a little tentative, they might be a little nervous or shy its ok.”

“It’s nice to feel like you’re not the only one,” Zieger said. “And of course your children, and your grandchildren they don’t get it yet, they’re not supposed to, they’re in their own thing.”

McLeod says in Sarasota there are plenty of groups for seniors at community center and places of worship.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anybody to sit at home and be all by themselves.”

The Senior Friendship Center also has programs like Friendship at Home that help reach seniors who can no longer leave their home.