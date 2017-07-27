MANATEE COUNTY-Ice cream on the Suncoast is serving a higher purpose for the youth.

The Dairy Queen hosted a Blizzard eating contest on State Road 64 in Bradenton as part of Miracle Treat Day for the franchise.

Contestants were stuffing their faces with the frozen treats while avoiding an ice cream headache.

They would enter the contest with a five dollar fee while the winner would receive 50 percent of the amount and the other 50 percent goes to the Children’s Miracle Network.

General Manager Roderick Woods says for every Blizzard sold all the proceeds are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network with one campus in Sarasota.

“So depending on where your Dairy Queen is locally you have the option of donating a dollar, two dollars, or all proceeds to that specific hospital.”

Brooks says his Dairy Queen is owned by a non-profit organization Lakeview Center out of Pensacola.

All the profits from sales assist people with disabilities and foster children.

