SARASOTA- When a Veteran dies, they are draped with a flag. A flag folded to family to thank them and commemorate their service to their country. But there isn’t always someone to claim their flag.

Bressler Dewitt Zelenka and Don Arby Daniel served their country during the Vietnam War, when they died there was no family or friends to plan a funeral.

Suncoast Veterans made sure they weren’t alone.

Dozens attended their service, Patriot Guard Riders served as an escort, and the Patriotic arm of the Knights of Columbus accepted the flag.

“They put the uniform on,” Bob Marrah said. “We want to be there to have someone there for them at their last time when they are laid to rest.”

These Veterans were 2 of just over 50 veterans to pass away this year with nobody to claim their flag.

“There are an increasing number of people who for whatever reason are unclaimed,” Marrah said. “Family issues, We don’t know if it was the individual, if the family disowned them we have no idea. And you can’t guess because it could be any number of things.”

No matter the reason, Veteran’s groups say it’s their duty to attend.

“It’s an honor to be able to honor him for his service,” Bill Franklin said. “And being a veteran is it’s a brotherhood.”

“When you serve there is a certain brotherhood,” Bob Marrah said. “No matter what uniform color it is, it’s a brotherhood, it’s a team you work together, and what we see here is there is members without a team, so we want to be there team for them.”

And they will continue to be that team for any Veteran that needs them.

The Knights of Columbus have attended 370 funeral services since 2010.

Services for Veterans without family or friends are held almost every Wednesday at Sarasota National Cemetery.