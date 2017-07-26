Sarasota- The effort to redevelop Sarasota’s Bayfront gets a new name.

‘The bay’ will be the singular brand for the planned 42-acre waterfront arts and cultural district. The Herald Tribune says, the new name is designed to avoid confusion and simplify planning for the land around the Van Wezel that is envisioned as an expansive arts and cultural district in the heart of downtown Sarasota. The project has been through several rounds of planning, from pre-recession master plans to the community led Bayfront 20:20 workshops over the past several years to the new nonprofit Sarasota Bayfront planning organization. The name change comes as the planning organization officially starts its hunt for a project design team.

Firms from around the world have been invited to apply and finalists will be interviewed at public workshops in October, with a contract awarded in November.