SARASOTA – Pine View School’s Sachit Gali isn’t your ordinary eleventh grader.

“I’ve been working with the tobacco program for six years now, and Sachit has really been one of our stand-out students,” Sarasota County Tobacco Program Manager, Hilary Sperry, said.

Of the 10,000 members of Students Working Against Tobacco, only 16 are elected to the state’s youth advisory board.

Gali is one of them.

“I was ecstatic, I was thrilled to be part of this board,” Gali said, “and to be able to have an even more direct impact on SWAT.”

He works with other board members to coordinate hundreds of Florida SWAT chapters.

“We try to provide the resources and training to each and every SWAT chapter, so that they can be as successful as possible,” Gali said.

Fighting the tobacco industry is something Gali found a passion for in seventh grade.

“I’ve always been frustrated with the tobacco industry because they’ve had so many negative effects on our community,” Gali said, “and I channel that frustration through SWAT.”

He turns his frustration into positive change, like educating the community and creating policy changes.

“He came to Tallahassee with us a couple of years ago to speak with state legislators,” Sperry said. “He’s spoken at different meetings in the community.”

He’s just getting started, now focusing on his campaign to decrease the use of menthol flavoring in tobacco products.

“Tobacco companies use menthol to get new youth to start using tobacco, and replace the older tobacco users that die from tobacco,” Gali said.

He said he and other SWAT members are the tobacco industry’s worst nightmare.

“We know all of their ploys, their tricks, their deceit,” Gali said. “We know everything that they’ve been doing, and we will not tolerate it.”

With his efforts, Gali is making both his state and his county proud.

“It’s great to see Sarasota represented by this statewide board, and especially by such a great student,” Sperry said.