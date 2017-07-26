Bradenton- The South Florida Museum says it could ask the Florida Fish and Wildlife service to investigate death of world’s oldest manatee.

Officials said they may ask for an independent review of the drowning death of snooty, the Bradenton institution’s 69-year-old resident Manatee.

According to the Herald Tribune, one option would be an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission. Questions about what precisely happened to snooty remained unanswered on Tuesday. According to south Florida museum officials, snooty died after becoming trapped in a compartment to the side of his 60,000 gallon tank that was usually only accessible through a sealed panel. That panel somehow became dislodged, allowing snooty and the three other manatees in his tank access to the space.