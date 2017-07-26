Sarasota- The Sarasota County School Board approved its tentative millage rates and new fiscal year budget, which will roll back property taxes.

Sarasota county’s required local effort was reduced from 2016-17’s 4.1 mills, as the state legislature sought to blunt the impact of rising property values on homeowners. According to the herald tribune, final approval of the $841 million budget is expected on September 12th for the 2017 -2018 fiscal years. The budget includes $505 million in the general fund, with plans to accommodate 1,119 more students than last year. Next march, Sarasota County residents will go to the polls to vote on whether to extend the optional school property tax, with details to be ironed out later this year.