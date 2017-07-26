SARASOTA- The city of Sarasota hosted a community workshop on Monday July 24th to discuss a comprehensive plan amendment and rezone for Dr. Nina’s Animal Hospital and their adjacent land which is currently vacant.

The animal hospital and the vacant lot are both zoned residential but the vet clinic is able to do business under a non-conforming use under the current zone district.

But if the business and structure are damage during a natural disaster, they would not be able to rebuild under the current zoning designation.

Dr. Nina is looking to rezone from residential multiple family to community office/institutional.

She is hoping to add a building to include grooming, bathing areas, two more exam rooms and a dental suite.

the workshop that lasted almost six minutes, community members seemed to be in favor of rezoning but more workshops need to be done before the City Commission can move forward with the rezoning process.

SHARE
Previous articleArrest Made In Cold Case
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.