SARASOTA- The city of Sarasota hosted a community workshop on Monday July 24th to discuss a comprehensive plan amendment and rezone for Dr. Nina’s Animal Hospital and their adjacent land which is currently vacant.

The animal hospital and the vacant lot are both zoned residential but the vet clinic is able to do business under a non-conforming use under the current zone district.

But if the business and structure are damage during a natural disaster, they would not be able to rebuild under the current zoning designation.

Dr. Nina is looking to rezone from residential multiple family to community office/institutional.

She is hoping to add a building to include grooming, bathing areas, two more exam rooms and a dental suite.

the workshop that lasted almost six minutes, community members seemed to be in favor of rezoning but more workshops need to be done before the City Commission can move forward with the rezoning process.