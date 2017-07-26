Bradenton – Bradenton lawmaker Jim Boyd gets a house leadership position.

The Herald Tribune says, he was appointed Tuesday to chair the house commerce committee, a top leadership position that gives him influence over a wide range of legislation. Boyd, a Bradenton republican, is taking over the committee chairmanship from rep. Jose Felix Diaz, who resigned from the house to run for the state senate. The post means Boyd, who chaired the house ways and means committee this year – will continue to be an integral part of the leadership team next year, his final one in the house before term limits force him out. Such clout could help him build support and bring in donations as he lays the groundwork to run for the state senate in 2020.