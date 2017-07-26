SARASOTA – Doctors usually ask which medications you’re on because some cocktails of antibiotics don’t mix well together, but there’s one thing you may have in your kitchen cabinet that doesn’t mix with medications.

Good and bad news for grapefruit lovers: it contains vitamin C and potassium, but the FDA warns it can be dangerous when mixed with certain medications. “Grapefruit contain a chemical called furanocoumarin,” says Clinical Pharmacist, Amy Giovino.

How exactly does it work? Giovino says the chemical can block the enzyme that breaks down certain medications and can cause them to grow toxic in your body.

“There’s a possibility that they can also affect transport proteins and there’s some drugs that need those transport proteins to work and be absorbed,” says Giovino. “So in those cases you’re going to get the opposite effect where you’re not going to get enough effect of the drug.”

More than 85 drugs may interact with grapefruit, but the main ones? “One that everyone’s very common with are referred to as statins,” says Giovino.

Drugs treating cholesterol, blood pressure, anxiety, even Crohn’s disease. But not all drugs in one class will cause a problem. “Talk to your pharmacist as they are considered more of the drug expert,” says Giovino. “Certainly talk to your physician as well.”

Giovino says the idea is to make sure you know what you should or shouldn’t consume while on your medication.

“The question comes up ‘well can I just separate them can I take my med in the morning and grapefruit at night,’” says Giovino. “The recommendations are no, it’s very variable but the effects on those enzymes will last.”