Manatee- 28 year old man suspected of a 2013 Manatee homicide is now behind bars in Colombia.

Andres Collazos has been arrested in connection with the death Jazmin Catano.Catano was found shot to death in her residence at the 59–hundred block of 36th Street West in Bradenton in June of 2013. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports, Collazos, who was a former boyfriend of the victim, fled to Colombia after the murder.

He was arrested yesterday.At this time, it’s unknown as to when he will be returned to Manatee County.