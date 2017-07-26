The North Port City Commission approves a $4.7 million dollar lump sum in funding, for a new spring training complex for the Atlanta Braves.

The Herald Tribune reports, the board veered from a long anticipated plan to contribute $300,000 a year for the next 30 years.The sum was negotiated down from a previously anticipated $5 million.Major changes to the agreement include that the West Villages would pursue all legal remedies to recover funds from the Braves and repay the city if the baseball team breaks the 30-year lease. And the Inter-Local Funding Agreement would be binding throughout that 30-year agreement.The West Villages improvement district is still waiting on approval for an application for a $20 million state grant, so all of the funding would be in place.