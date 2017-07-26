MANATEE- A 28 year old man suspected of a 2013 homicide is now behind bars in Colombia.

Andres Collazos has been arrested in connection with the death Jazmin Catano .

Catano was found shot to death in her residence at the 5900 block of 36th St. West in Bradenton in June of 2013.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Collazos, who was a former boyfriend of the victim, who fled to the to Colombia after the murder.

He was arrested yesterday.

At this time, it’s unknown as to when Collazos will be returned to Manatee County.