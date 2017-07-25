USF Sarasota-Manatee will have a record number of students hitting the books on campus this fall.

Anywhere from 105 to 110 freshman are expected to attend.

“It’s definitely showing a sign that we’re starting to become more well known in the community as being a 4-year campus, and that students are starting to see what a great option we are for their college years.”

It’s the biggest class since 91 students were enrolled in 2014, the year they started offering 4-year degrees.

“We’ve got high quality programs here,” Telatovich said. “And the quality of education is a great value here, we’re very affordable, but at the same time we’re getting really great opportunities for research and access to high-quality faculty as well.”

Director of Admissions Andy Telatovich says the larger class still holds their high academic standards.

“This year our current enrolled Freshman have about 3.86 GPA, 25 ACT, 1181 on the SAT,” Telatovich said. “So we still feel while we’re growing, we’re still bringing in a very strong academically prepared class.”

Staff is now busy preparing for the bigger class.

“We have needed to make some adjustments in how we do our orientation programs to accommodate the larger groups,” Telatovich said. “And we are preparing for more students in our classrooms I know at the University level.”

Fall classes being August 21st.