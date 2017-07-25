SARASOTA- The smell of sunscreen and salt filled the air on Siesta Key Beach for the USA volleyball Junior Beach Tour Championship.

“Over the 6 days we are expecting 2,000 people total, we have about 800 athletes coming in to compete,” said Sarah Thomas with Sports Sales Manager at Visit Sarasota County.

Traveling the furthest to compete is Hahni Johnson and Hope Todd from Alaska.

“Florida when we first got here like the air is so different it’s so humid and hot and we are not used to that at all,” said Todd.

Johnson and Todd say they are one of the best in Alaska and the competition here is intense.

“And its really cool to come here and they’re so many other kids that are way better and your like wow I can be like that if I trained,” said Johnson.

Manager of Beach Events for USA Volleyball Mark Paaluhi says this competition is a pretty big deal.

“Especially some of those kids who are die hard beach fans and they really want to push their level and the competition level up this is the way to go,” said Paaluhi.

Trevor Caviness from New York gave up two other sports for beach volleyball and ready for the competition.

“Getting our reeds up getting our signs up and not falling into the traps of other people “

Our coach is actually a 14 year MVP veteran so he like trained us and we’ve prepared a lot for this,” said Caviness.

Of course the number one beach in the nation was chosen to host the championships.

“It was also a great interest to USA Volleyball to be on siesta key, they know it’s a beautiful beach, it’s very large so it can host the 50 courts that they have set up out here,” said Thomas.