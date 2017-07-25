VENICE- Last week, a local company made the trip to the White House at President Trump’s request.

For the first time ever, the White House hosted a “Made in America Week.”

One company from every state was invited to represent their commitment to American-made products.

Tervis the drink ware company based out of Venice represented Florida.

Rogan Donelly is the third generation to run the company.

The company employs about 700 full-time employees.

Tervis embodies what Made in America recognition is all about, they’ve been in business since 1946.

The factory produces about 16 million cups per year.