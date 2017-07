MANATEE- Manatee County Sheriff’s arrested a man for a stabbing.

It happened in the 400 block of Spring Lakes Boulevard.

Deputies say Jeffrey Green had gotten into a fight with Phillip Wilsie and during the fight Wilsie was stabbed in the side.

Green was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilsie was arrested near the incident scene and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.